Stolen Vehicle Chase in La Vergne Ends in Five-Car Collision; One Person Critically Injured

On Thursday at 10:16 AM, La Vergne officers were alerted by the department’s License Plate Reader system to a stolen 2015 Nissan Frontier driving through La Vergne. Officers quickly saturated the area and located the vehicle on West Nir Shreibman Boulevard.

Following from a safe distance, officers waited for backup before attempting a felony stop. When lights and sirens were activated, the driver fled, leading to a short pursuit that was terminated for public safety due to reckless driving.

After the pursuit was terminated, the stolen vehicle collided with another vehicle at Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road and was pushed into a guard rail by the impact. A total of five vehicles, including the suspect’s, were damaged in the incident, but the other drivers involved are okay. The driver exited the stolen vehicle and was immediately taken into custody. The passenger had to be extricated by the La Vergne Fire Department and was life-flighted due to injuries from the crash.

The driver, who already had active warrants in Rutherford County, is now charged with:

*Theft $10,000 – $60,000 (Class C Felony)

*Driving on Suspended (Class B Misdemeanor)

*Four counts of Reckless Endangerment (Class E Felony)

*Evading Arrest with Risk of Death or Injury / Vehicle Involved (Class D Felony)

SOURCE: La Vergne Police Department

