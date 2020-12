Murfreesboro Police detectives have recovered the Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from Petland Murfreesboro on Friday, Dec. 12.

Detectives received a tip that the stolen dog may be at a home in Antioch. With assistance from the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Yorkie was recovered Wednesday morning.

The puppy has since been returned to Petland.

Charges against the woman who stole the dog are pending.