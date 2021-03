Detectives need help identifying and locating the woman who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Sam’s Club on Feb. 22, 2021.

The suspect, in the photos, made two unauthorized transactions at Sam’s for $1,445.36 and $619.44. The victim, a Murfreesboro resident, lost a wallet and a credit card inside was used without consent.

Please contact Detective Earl Crow at 629-201-5504 if you know the individual in the photographs or have any information regarding the investigation.

