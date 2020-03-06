Stewarts Creek Singers Ranked Among Best in Southeast

Rutherford County Schools

Last fall, students from Stewarts Creek elementary, middle, and high schools auditioned for the American Choral Directors Association Southern Division Honor Choirs. Seventeen Creek students were selected out of 4,000 auditionees from across the country. A total of approximately 400 students were selected into three honor choirs for students from fourth through twelfth grade.

The students selected are:

Margaret Aldrich, ninth grade

Hannah Boyce, eighth grade

Jacob Capistrant, ninth grade

Marie-Luise Fields, fourth grade

Bryson Fletcher, sixth grade

Paige Hall, eighth grade

Mia Herring, sixth grade

Averie Kelly, fifth grade

Katie Ledford, eighth grade

Katherine Light, ninth grade

Carter Lynn, eighth grade

Isabel Martinez, seventh grade

Savannah Morrison, sixth grade

Logan Pritchett, sixth grade

Cadence Russell, seventh grade

Chase Russell, fifth grade

Naomi Williams, fifth grade

“I was so excited when I found out that I made the ACDA Honor Choir,” says Savannah Morrison, sixth grader at Stewarts Creek Middle School. “I can’t wait to put my voice out there with singers from all over and learn really difficult music.”

These students will travel to Mobile, Alabama from March 11-15 where they will perform with some of the finest singers and choral conductors from across the country. The trip will culminate with a concert at the ACDA Southern Division Convention for over 3,000 choral professionals from across the world.