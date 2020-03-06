Stewarts Creek Singers Ranked Among Best in Southeast

Rutherford County Schools
Last fall, students from Stewarts Creek elementary, middle, and high schools auditioned for the American Choral Directors Association Southern Division Honor Choirs. Seventeen Creek students were selected out of 4,000 auditionees from across the country. A total of approximately 400 students were selected into three honor choirs for students from fourth through twelfth grade.
The students selected are:
Margaret Aldrich, ninth grade
Hannah Boyce, eighth grade
Jacob Capistrant, ninth grade
Marie-Luise Fields, fourth grade
Bryson Fletcher, sixth grade
Paige Hall, eighth grade
Mia Herring, sixth grade
Averie Kelly, fifth grade
Katie Ledford, eighth grade
Katherine Light, ninth grade
Carter Lynn, eighth grade
Isabel Martinez, seventh grade
Savannah Morrison, sixth grade
Logan Pritchett, sixth grade
Cadence Russell, seventh grade
Chase Russell, fifth grade
Naomi Williams, fifth grade
“I was so excited when I found out that I made the ACDA Honor Choir,” says Savannah Morrison, sixth grader at Stewarts Creek Middle School. “I can’t wait to put my voice out there with singers from all over and learn really difficult music.”
These students will travel to Mobile, Alabama from March 11-15 where they will perform with some of the finest singers and choral conductors from across the country. The trip will culminate with a concert at the ACDA Southern Division Convention for over 3,000 choral professionals from across the world.