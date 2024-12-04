Stewarts Creek Middle Robotics Wins Gold at 2024 Music City BEST Competition

Blackman and Stewarts Creek middle schools recently competed in the Music City Best Robotics Competition.
Below are the results from the competition:
Stewarts Creek Middle School won all 5 BEST Award Categories: robot competition, engineering notebook, marketing presentation, team exhibit, and spirit/sportsmanship. Stewarts Creek was also awarded the first place BEST Award for the seventh year in a row.
Stewarts Creek also won:
– Best Website
– Most Photogenic Robot
– Lipscomb University Award for Engineering Excellence
– Best Team Video
Blackman Middle School went home with the following awards:
– Second Place BEST Award
– Most Improved Veteran Team
– Third Place Robot Competition
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!