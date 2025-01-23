Stewarts Creek Middle Robotics Team Wins Gold at South’s BEST Championships

Stewarts Creek Robotics team has achieved a historic victory at the South’s BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science, and Technology) roboticschampionships held at the University of Alabama A&M on December 14, 2024. The team, celebrating its 10th anniversary, secured the coveted BEST Award, clinching the overall championship for the first time in the team’s history.

Building on their sweep at the Music City BEST competition, Stewarts Creek Robotics showcased their skills and innovation on a larger stage. In addition to winning the BEST award at the championships, the team’s outstanding performance earned them multiple additional accolades: Most Photogenic Robot, 2nd place Website, 3rd place Spirit & Sportsmanship, and the 1st place Marketing Presentation award.

“This win is a testament to the dedication and growth of our team over the past decade and legacy each student has left a part of the team,” said Kevin Welch, head coach of Stewarts Creek Robotics. “SC Robotics had a humble beginning with 22 students in 2015 to our current tam of 55 talented students from 6th-12th grades. We’ve come a long way! This championship win is a fitting celebration of our 10-year journey.”

Stewarts Creek Middle School principal, Dr. Letoni Murry said, “We could not be more proud of the way this team has competed and represented our school. I am excited for the students, parents, and Mr. Welch for all they have worked to accomplish.”

The BEST Award, the highest honor at the competition, recognizes the team that most embodies the spirit of the BEST program, excelling in five judged categories including Engineering Notebook, Marketing Presentation, Team Exhibit & interview, Robot Performance, and Spirit & Sportsmanship.

Blackman Middle School robotics team also competed in the competition.

