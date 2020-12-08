Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents from Stewarts Creek High School.

Stewarts Creek High School will be moving to distance learning for the remainder of this week (reopening Monday, Dec. 14) because of the number of employees on quarantine.

We currently have six schools (out of 49) on distance-learning this week. We are also maintaining a dashboard on our website with school closure info, as well as the weekly numbers for quarantines and positive COVID cases.

