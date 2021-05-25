Stewarts Creek High School

UPDATE 11:48 PM – The situation has been resolved, all students are safe and the school has returned to normal operations. After the SRO received information of a possible gun on campus, law enforcement responded quickly and a student has been arrested.

The student is a juvenile and so we cannot release any additional information about the student, but we can assure you he has been expelled from school and law enforcement is pursuing criminal charges.

We appreciate parents and their patience as we worked through this situation using our extensive safety procedures, which we regularly practice with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. We are thankful for the quick response from the Sheriff’s Office and Smyrna Police Department.

Communications Director James Evans has sent the following message to parents from Stewarts Creek High School about a school lockdown.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Stewart Creek High School is secure and students are safe after a school resource officer received information this morning about a possible student with a gun. Within a short period of time, SROs took two students into custody and detained them. The school remains on lockdown. The investigation is ongoing.

As per our safety procedures, the school district is working with the sheriff’s office during the investigation and we will keep parents informed as more information is known. We know this information is alarming to parents but we want to say again that all students are safe and secure, and we will keep parents informed as we know more.


