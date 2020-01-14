Donovan Stewart

TN High School Football

After getting Stewarts Creek back to the playoffs, Bert Browne has resigned after just one season to take a job at his Alma mater Tennessee Tech.

“I’m really excited about going back to my Alma mater Tennessee Tech where I played quarterback (1988-90) and getting to coach with a great man in Dewayne Alexander,” Browne said.

Browne led the Red Hawks to an 8-3 record and a Class 6A playoff appearance where they lost to eventual 6A runner up Ravenwood in the first round.

Browne, a 28 year coaching veteran has coaching experience at both the high school and college level and has coached in Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

The 2018 playoff trip was the second one in Stewarts Creek short history as they made a 5A appearance in 2016 losing to Hillsboro in the first round.

