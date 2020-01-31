Donovan Stewart

TN High School Football

It didn’t take Stewarts Creek principal Clark Harrell to find a replacement to lead the Red Hawks football program, it turns out he was already on staff.

Red Hawks Defensive Coordinator Ben Caudill has been named the new head football coach replacing Bert Browne who resigned recently to take an assistant job at Tennessee Tech.

The Red Hawks are coming off their best season in school history as they were 8-3 and made the Class 6A playoffs.

“I’m so honored and excited to work for such a great administrator in Dr. (Clark) Harrell and work with a great staff and some really great kids,” Caudill said.

Caudill, 30 was hired as the Red Hawk defensive coordinator last season and also served as an assistant coach Brentwood high school for two seasons (2017-18) as well.

“Coach Caudill inspires a contagious excitement for achieving excellence. He is well known for his depth of football knowledge and passion for helping all players succeed at high levels. Under Coach Caudill’s leadership, I know we will have our strongest coaching staff and program to date,” Stewarts Creek principal Clark Harrell said.

FULL STORY HERE