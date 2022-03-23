Schools begin construction fully funded at no cost to the school district

By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL

Rutherford County Schools

Stewarts Creek High School and Smyrna High School will soon install new artificial turf for their respective football fields.

Smyrna High School’s installation of the turf has been 100% funded by donations from Smyrna Ready Mix. The school plans to rename the field to “Smyrna Ready Mix field at Robert L. Raikes Stadium.”

Stewarts Creek High School’s football booster club will be funding its turf, using an unsecured loan payable by the booster club. The field will become a no-cost donation from the booster club to Rutherford County Schools.

Both Stewarts Creek and Smyrna High artificial turf fields provide many benefits, most notably longer lasting, durable fields which will be used by multiple sports and teams.

Oakland High School and Blackman High currently have artificial turf fields that are funded by boosters.