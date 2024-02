Stevie Nicks recently added 12 new shows to her tour including Nashville.

On May 14, Nicks will perform at Bridgestone Arena. Presale begins on Thursday, February 8th with the code ENERGY. Public sale date begins on Friday, February 9th.

Stevie Nicks shared on social media, “It’s a new year… Let’s keep this thing going! I’ve added 12 more shows to my 2024 tour. I can’t wait to see you all soon.”

Nicks performed with Billy Joel last year at Nissan Stadium.

Find tickets here.