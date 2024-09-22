Steven Curtis Chapman to be Inducted into the Opry in November

Multi-Grammy® and GMA Dove Award-winning Steven Curtis Chapman will officially become a member of the Grand Ole Opry on November 1. Others scheduled to appear include Opry group Lady A, who is scheduled to induct Chapman as an Opry member; Ricky Skaggs, who invited Chapman to become an Opry member this summer; Russell Dickerson; and rock band Colony House, which features two of Chapman’s sons, front man Caleb Chapman and drummer Will Franklin Chapman. Tickets for the November 1 show can be purchased now at opry.com.

Chapman and the Opry are teaming up on the award winner’s induction night to kick off National Adoption Month. Beginning today, the Opry will donate $5 from each ticket sold to benefit Show Hope, the nonprofit organization founded by Steven Curtis Chapman and his wife, Mary Beth, that provides ongoing care and support to children who have been orphaned and families impacted by adoption and foster care.

With 50 No. 1 hits, Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. The beloved singer made his Opry debut 42 years ago at age 19 when he was a performer at the Opryland USA theme park, singing the songs of Opry greats including George Jones, Ricky Skaggs and more.

Chapman is also scheduled to perform on this season’s Opry Country Christmas. The Opry member-elect will be the Spotlight Artist on December 22. Presented by Humana, the series will also feature special performances by Spotlight Artists including Opry members Jon Pardi (12/1), Lorrie Morgan (12/2), The Oak Ridge Boys (12/4), Scotty McCreery (12/5), Chris Young (12/8), Chris Janson (12/11), Trace Adkins (12/16), and more.

Hosted by Grammy®-winning Opry member Larry Gatlin, Opry Country Christmas will showcase songs of the holiday season beginning Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 23 for a total of ten shows. Each show features Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy. Other Opry members and special guests including Kathy Mattea (12/2), Maggie Rose (12/4) Priscilla Block (12/8), Chapel Hart(12/11), The Isaacs (12/15), Drake Milligan (12/16), Mickey Guyton (12/16), John Berry (12/22) and more will round out the shows made up of artists’ original holiday songs and timeless Christmas favorites.

For Opry Country Christmas tickets and more information on the full Opry schedule, visit opry.com.

