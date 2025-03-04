Steve Gregory Named Vanderbilt Defensive Coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Clark Lea, Vanderbilt’s E. Bronson Ingram Chair in Football, has announced that Steve Gregory has been promoted to the role of defensive coordinator, while Nick Lezynski has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

Gregory will take charge of the defense following a 2024 campaign which saw Lea serve as his own defensive coordinator.

Gregory enters his second season in Nashville after spending his first year as associate defensive coordinator and secondary coach. He joined Vanderbilt following five seasons as an NFL coach, two in Miami and three in Detroit. He began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at his alma mater, Syracuse, in 2015, Lea’s final year as an assistant coach for the Orange.

Lezynski, an American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 pick in 2024, is entering his fourth season at Vanderbilt. He was hired as linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive run game coordinator in 2023. Before his time on West End, Lezynski spent four seasons on staff at his alma mater, Notre Dame, including three years during Lea’s time as defensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish. Lezynski has also coached at UConn, Lafayette and Holy Cross (Mass.).

Under Lea’s direction, Gregory and Lezynski helped the Vanderbilt defense show marked improvement in 2024 as the Commodores had their first winning season and bowl victory in over a decade. The defense helped the team ranked 17th nationally and second in the SEC in turnover margin while improving in nearly every statistical category from 2023.

The scoring defense improved from 126th in 2023 to 50th in 2024, while rushing defense jumped from 104th to 52nd. Vanderbilt held consecutive opponents under 100 rushing yards (Virginia Tech and Alcorn State) for the first time since 2017 and in a 17-7 win over Auburn, held an SEC opponent to its lowest point total since 2015.

The Commodores return nine starters on defense including their three leading tacklers from last season in Bryan Longwell, Langston Patterson and Randon Fontenette. Fontenette and Miles Capers tied for the team lead with eight tackles for loss each.

Vanderbilt opens spring practice Tuesday leading up to the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 12. The 2025 season kicks off Aug. 30 when Charleston Southern visits FirstBank Stadium. Season tickets are on sale now. In addition, premium seating in the new south end zone facility remains in just one section. More information on Commodore Club seating is available here.

Source: Vanderbilt

