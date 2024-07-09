Steve Gilreath Named Executive Director for Christian & Gospel Music Museum

The Gospel Music Association proudly announces Steve Gilreath’s appointment as the first Executive Director of the Christian & Gospel Music Museum at the Dove Center. A seasoned music industry veteran, Gilreath will provide leadership, strategic direction, and overall museum management. His role will be crucial in preserving, promoting, and celebrating the history and cultural significance of all Christian and Gospel music genres. The Dove Center will include the museum, Hall of Fame, and a small event space/venue with programming, to be announced.

Gilreath will report directly to Jackie Patillo, President of the Gospel Music Association (GMA). Patillo expresses her enthusiasm for his new role: “I’m thrilled to announce Steve Gilreath as the first Executive Director of the Dove Center’s Christian & Gospel Music Museum. His creativity, shared vision, and passion for our industry make him the right person to lead this kingdom project.”

During his 30+ years in the music industry as a producer, director, marketing VP, and network executive, Gilreath has interacted with many artists, managers, and labels in Christian and Gospel music extending his appreciation for all genres of the industry. Gilreath’s producing credits include a decade as the Producer of the Dove Awards as well as a White House special presented by the GMA hosted by President George W. Bush featuring CeCe Winans, Bill Gaither, Michael W. Smith, Blind Boys of Alabama, Steven Curtis Chapman, and more.

“I’ve worked with Steve Gilreath for many years on many different projects. His love for Christian music, his creativity, and his passion for our industry make him the perfect person for this role,” shares Bill Reeves, CEO of David C Cook & Integrity Music.

Volunteering for ten years at the Inner City Chicago Young Life Clubs, Gilreath’s love for Gospel music pre-dates his move to Nashville where songs grabbed his heart. After producing the Dove Awards in the 2000s, he stepped away to help bring life to the first online music curriculum, QuaverMusic, which now reaches millions of students.

The program helped him understand emerging technologies, and education challenges facing teachers and students with the arts, which will be a critical constituency for the museum. As Executive Director of On Demand Platforms for K-LOVE over the last three years, Gilreath birthed the K-LOVE On Demand Network, creating hundreds of new shows that feature music in unique settings—including a chance to direct four different shows from the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, featuring Phil Wickham and Brandon Lake, MercyMe, Zach Williams, We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Casting Crowns and twenty more artists. The ’23 event with ten artists premiered in theaters nationwide as a Fathom Event.

Gilreath adds, “I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to reveal plans for using this space to honor God through recognizing the work of those who came before and will carry on after us.”

The Christian & Gospel Music Museum is set to open in Fall 2025.

