Step Up for Heart Health at the Rutherford County Heart Walk

Get ready, Rutherford County! The Heart Walk is BACK on May 17th, 2025.

Check-in: 8:00 AM, Walk start: 9:30 AM at Gateway Island (1875 W College St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. In most of those cases, bystander CPR was not performed. But we can change this.

It’s time to unite, act, and save lives. The American Heart Association invites YOU to join the Heart Walk and help turn a nation of bystanders into a nation of lifesavers. Every walker who joins, every dollar donated, means more people trained in CPR, more research, and more lifesaving moments for everyone.

Register today HERE.

Questions? Contact the Heart Walk team at [email protected]

