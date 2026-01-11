Steep Canyon Rangers Announce Tour Stop at Schermerhorn Center

“Feeling strong as a speeding train flying full steam ahead,” sings Grammy winners Steep Canyon Rangers in the opening lines of their latest single, “Circling The Drain.” For more than two decades now, the North Carolina sextet has been moving at a breakneck pace, inspired and active both on stage and in the studio, and it’s time for them to once again jump headlong into a new year of carrying on the Carolina sound for which they’re loved.

Steep Canyon Rangers have recently announced a slew of Winter and Spring tour dates from coast to coast, including joining back up with Steve Martin and Martin Short for their hilarious, music-filled stage show. Kicking off next week at Rocky Mount, Virginia’s Harvester Performance Center, January will take the band down through Louisiana and into Texas. From there, over the next four months, the Rangers will visit California for a five-day run, head back down to the Southeast for a few shows—including a stop at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center in March—and finish things up close to home at the Amphitheater at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mill River, North Carolina. Find tickets here.

“2026 is lining up to be a very exciting year for the Rangers,” says bassist Barrett Smith. “We’ve got a great touring schedule coming together that includes a lot of our favorite festivals and venues. The band feels as fun and strong as it’s ever been. The vibe is good, and we’re all very excited about another great year of making some good music together for our people!”

