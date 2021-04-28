Steelhead Building Group announced that it has begun construction on Phase I of The Marketplace at Savannah Ridge, a 24-acre retail development in Murfreesboro. It is owned by BSM Properties and designed by MJM Architects.

“We are excited to get underway with this project,” said Steelhead Principal James Pollard. “It’s going to completely transform a previously untouched area in the city, and we hope it’ll be a catalyst for other development around it.”

The Marketplace at Savannah Ridge is being built on what is currently an undeveloped plot at the corner of U.S. Highway 231 and Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro. The overall development will be a multi-building retail complex, which will be constructed in three phases. The anchor tenant for the retail center will be an Aldi grocery store, which is expected to be open by November. Phase I of the project also includes two 6,000-square-foot retail buildings that are already committed for lease and targeted for completion by the end of the year.

“Aldi is a valuable anchor for the development because they are great to work with, and they’re good for the neighborhood. Nearby residents really appreciate a neighborhood-focused shopping center, which is our goal for this development,” said David Baker, principal broker at BSM Properties. “We’re also thrilled to be working with Steelhead Building Group, who we have a long-standing relationship with. They are adept at project management, and they do great work.”

The project has plans for retail with four out-lots, all of which are already in discussions for lease. The third phase may entail a residential/mixed use development, but those plans are not solidified.

BSM Properties bought the land in 2008 for Savannah Ridge and plans for construction got underway in late 2019. BSM was also previously involved in several other projects in the area, including a shopping center on Thompson Lane and the Parkside development on Memorial Boulevard.

“We’ve done quite a bit of work in Murfreesboro, and it’s exciting to see its growth,” said Baker. “We love being part of the development of this community.”

About Steelhead Building Group

Steelhead Building Group, LLC is a commercial builder with special expertise in the healthcare, hospitality, retail, office, multi-family, industrial, and financial industries. The firm also has a rich history in historic renovation/restoration. The Brentwood, Tennessee firm has a diverse portfolio of completed projects throughout Middle Tennessee. They offer end-to-end construction services from pre-construction to completion — both ground-up and tenant build-out projects. The company is built on the values of Respect, Integrity, Quality and Focus. To learn more about Steelhead, visit www.steelheadbg.com.