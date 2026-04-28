Station 41 to “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” Tribute

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will illuminate Station 41 in red, April 26 through May 3, as part of a national tribute to firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The annual Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters campaign, led by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), invites communities in all 50 states to remember their bravest by glowing red lights on their landmarks, businesses, firehouses, and homes.

From April 26 through May 3, 2026, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host the annual Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters tribute, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

During this week of remembrance, our fire station will be illuminated in red as a symbol of honor, respect, and support for fallen firefighters and their families. Throughout the week, communities across the country will join together in remembrance through tributes, vigils, and ceremonies.

You can show your support by lighting your home in red—whether it’s a porch light, window, or outdoor display.

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Light the Night leads into the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where the names of 204 firefighters who died in the line of duty will be formally added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on May 3.

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