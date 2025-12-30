Statewide Waterfowl Season Open Through January 31

The second segment for Tennessee’s statewide 2025-26 waterfowl hunting season is open now through Jan. 31, 2026. Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until official sunset each day.

The daily bag limit is six ducks with species restrictions. Waterfowl hunters should review the season dates, license requirements, daily bag, and possession limits listed in the 2025-

26 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide. Hunters also need to review the Federal Regulations summary on page 58 in the guide.

Other migratory bird hunting seasons include the Canada goose season, which will run

through Feb. 14. The sandhill crane season is Dec. 3 through Jan. 31. In the Southeast Crane Zone, it is closed Jan. 16-18 and resumes Jan. 19. The third segment of the mourning dove season is Dec. 8-Jan. 15. For a full list of season dates, visit tnwildlife.org.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) once again reminds waterfowl hunters to inspect their boats to make sure all equipment is in good order. All boats operating between sunset and sunrise are required to display the appropriate lights. Hunters should have a

properly fitted Personal Flotation Device (PFD) for each occupant.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and

conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email