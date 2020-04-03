Law enforcement leaders in Rutherford and Cannon Counties released for the following statement:

Together, the law enforcement agencies of Rutherford and Cannon Counties are dedicated to the safety of our citizens. Our goal during this declared state of emergency is to ensure the welfare of everyone living in this jurisdiction. Based on what is known about the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the best ways to accomplish this goal is to stay home, away from other people who might unknowingly be carrying the virus.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, Governor Bill Lee has issued Executive Order 23. This order requires that the citizens of the State of Tennessee stay home, unless engaged in essential activity or services. Based on this order, the law enforcement agencies of this district are asking for your help: Unless you need to leave your home for an emergency, Please Stay Home!

The officers of every law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction will remain on duty and will be working to ensure your safety. Just as much as everyone else, we are looking forward to the end of this emergency and the return to normal life. Until that time, please assist us in keeping everyone safe.

Our agencies are committed to the safety of our citizens, the preservation of the public trust and maintaining peace as we endeavor to achieve a “Safer at Home” community, following the directive of Governor Lee’s Executive Orders to help slow the spread of Covid-19. We will ensure that closures of non-essential businesses are monitored, and we furthermore again request that people refrain from unnecessary travel and activities that could provide means for the virus to spread.

For more information about Governor Lee’s order, please refer to www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html.

Please refrain from calling 9-11 for questions about essential businesses because we need to keep these lines open for emergency calls.