State Review Board to Consider 7 Properties for National Register of Historic Places

The State Review Board will meet on Friday, January 23, 2026, to examine Tennessee’s proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Beginning at 9

a.m. (CST), the meeting will be held at the Tennessee Historical Commission, located at 2941 Lebanon Pike in Nashville, Tennessee as well as virtually. Meeting information will be available on the THC State Review Board webpage.

The Board will vote on 7 nominations from across the state. Those nominations that are found to meet the criteria will be sent for final approval to the National Register of Historic Places at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The nominations are:

• Johnson’s Mill, Claiborne County

• Club Baron, Davidson County

• William T. Cheek House, Davidson

County

• McFerren Grocery and Oil

Company, Fayette County

• Flynn’s Lick Methodist Church,

Jackson County

• Dr. C.B. Jones House, Knox County

• Toll Gate House, Lincoln County

The State Review Board is composed of 12 people with backgrounds in American history,

architecture, archaeology, or related fields. It also includes members representing the public. The National Register program was authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

The Tennessee Historical Commission administers the program in Tennessee.

The public is invited to attend the meeting. For additional information, please contact Rebecca Schmitt with the Tennessee Historical Commission at (615) 818-4476, or at

[email protected]. For more information about the Tennessee Historical Commission, please visit the website.

