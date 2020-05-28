The state’s Economic Recovery Group issued safety guidelines for swimming pools to “reduce exposure to individuals and surfaces that may result in COVID-19 exposure.” These guidelines are intended for any indoor or outdoor aquatic venue or facility, including community, members-only, housing complex, hotel, waterpark, and exercise facility swimming pools.

Executive orders from the governor and/or local orders in six counties with a locally run county health department (Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan) continue to limit group sizes for participation in social and recreational gatherings and require persons or groups of certain sizes to maintain separation from other persons or groups outside their own group. Venues should be mindful of applicable orders and ensure that their operations facilitate compliance with them.

Here’s a look at some of the guidelines. View the entire list here.

Consumer Protection

Screen visitors for illness upon their entry to the pool:

Best practice: Temperature checks for every customer in addition to screening questions. Customers with temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should not be permitted on premise.

Minimum: Post signage listing symptom questions and/or conduct direct screening of customers regarding COVID-19 symptoms:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the last 14 days?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

and are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines Encourage visitors to avoid water fountains. Consider alternatives to offer drinking water (e.g., single-serve options, bottled water) or encourage customers to bring their own water

Employee Protection

Daily screen all staff reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms with the following questions:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days? (Note: does not apply to healthcare workers equipped with proper PPE)

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had new loss of taste or smell?

Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Best practice: employers to take staff temperatures on-site with a no-touch thermometer each day upon arrival at work

Minimum: temperatures can be taken before arriving. Normal temperature should not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

Business Process Adaptation