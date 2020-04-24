The State is recommending safeguarding protocols for all businesses in Tennessee, including those that are re-opening and those essential businesses that have remained open during the Safer at Home order. These safeguarding protocols are based on the recommendations of the CDC and OSHA. To support the Pledge for Tennessee, which is a plan to help Tennesseans return to work in a safe environment, restore their livelihoods and reboot our state’s economy, the state has issued the following guidelines for employers and employees.

Learn more about the guidelines here.

Employers

Screen all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms with following questions:

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?

Are you experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat?

Have you had a fever in the last 48 hours?

Have you had new loss of taste or smell?

Have you had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours?

Best practice: employers to take temperatures on site with a no-touch thermometer each day upon arrival at work.

Minimum: Temperatures can be taken before arriving. Normal temperature should not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Implement workplace cleaning and disinfection practices, according to CDC guidelines, with regular sanitization of high-touch surfaces at least every two hours

Mitigate exposure in the workplace by implementing social distancing guidelines and modify scheduling

Allow employees to work from home as much as possible

Plan for potential COVID-19 cases, and work with local health department officials when needed (e.g., monitor and trace COVID-19 cases, deep clean facilities)

Covered employers and employees should be aware of the provisions of the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which allows for paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons, such as for self-quarantining or seeking a medical diagnosis for COVID-19 symptoms

Update the Employee Illness Policy to include the symptoms of “COVID-19” or create a COVID-19 specific policy. All staff should sign the policy, and the policy should be posted for confirmation

Limit self-service options (customer samples, communal packaging, food/beverages, etc.)

Post extensive signage on health policies, including the following documents in the workplace to help educate building occupants on COVID-19 best practices:

CDC guidance to stop the spread of germs

CDC guidance on COVID-19 symptoms

Employees

Stay home when feeling ill, when exposed to COVID-19 (e.g., positive household member case), or if diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Employees who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 according to the CDC (e.g., due to age or underlying conditions) are encouraged to stay home

Increase hygiene practices—wash hands more frequently, avoid touching face, practice good respiratory etiquette

Wear a cloth face covering (not an N-95 or medical mask, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) while at work and in public to help protect against the spread of the virus

Practice recommended social distancing to the greatest extent possible – “Further is safer”

Abide by guidelines established by employer, which may include the use of gloves, social distancing practices in the workplace, and increased sanitation

Businesses should follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as any applicable federal or regulatory requirements. In addition to these general guidelines for all Tennessee employers and employees, each employer and employee should refer to their industry-specific guidance, as set forth on the following pages. These industry-specific safeguarding protocols have been created with the input of private sector working groups in partnership with the Economic Recovery Group. Protocols are subject to change and may be released on a rolling basis. Companies doing business in Tennessee should follow Tennessee guidance and best practices outlined in this document.