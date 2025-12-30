State Fire Marshal’s Office Opens New, $1.25M Residential Burn Building

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office team officially opened the new $1.25 million Residential Burn Building, located on the campus of the Tennessee Fire Services & Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle.

The Residential Burn Building is a state-of-the-art fire training facility that will give thousands of Tennessee firefighter cadets an important place where they can practice the teamwork and safety habits that are crucial to ensuring their safety and saving

the lives of those in need. The interior of the two-story building is outfitted with natural gas-fed flame generators that can simulate the conditions inside a home while its layout can be configured to resemble the interiors of modern homes. Please note:

The smoke that you see in our group photo is the harmless theatrical smoke that’s used to approximate the thick smoke that’s found in home fires. (Don’t worry. Our staff is safe!)

Commissioner Carter Lawrence, Deputy Commissioner Chip Kain, and Assistant Commissioner Mike Bell and most of the members of our Fire Marshal’s Office team attended the uncoupling ceremony at TFACA.

