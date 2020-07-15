As of July 15, Starbucks requires customers to wear face masks when inside their stores.
In a statement published on their website, it states, “In its continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, Starbucks today announced that beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US.”
- Related:
- Best Buy Now Requires Customers to Wear Face Masks
- Walmart and Sam’s Club Require Shoppers to Wear Face Coverings
“At select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers,” they continued.
Starbucks has continued COVID-19 protocols, which include enhanced cleaning measures, each employee must complete a pre-check before each shift, and employees are required to wear masks while working.
For the latest information, visit the Starbucks website.