Starbucks Releases Pumpkin Spice Latte Earlier Than Ever

The wait is over for your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is releasing earlier than ever.

Today (Thursday, August 22), the fall menu returns to Starbucks. In addition to the pumpkin spice latte, Starbucks will add a new item to the fall menu.

Originating as a favored customer customization, the new Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai features warming spice flavors of chai combined with creamy oat milk and topped with nondairy apple crisp cold foam.

Customers can also enjoy the new Raccoon Cake Pop, which combines vanilla cake and buttercream, dipped in chocolaty icing, and the returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, a moist pumpkin muffin topped with sweet cream cheese filling and a sprinkling of chopped, spiced pepitas. The Baked Apple Croissant and popular Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf are also perfect fall food pairings.

The full lineup of fall drink items is pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, iced pumpkin cream chai, iced apple crisp nondairy cream chai, apple crisp oat milk macchiato, iced apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso, iced caramel apple cream latte, and iced honey apple almond milk flat white.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email