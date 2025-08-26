Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns Today with New Fall Menu Lineup

The Tennessee weather is giving us fall vibes just in time for the return of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Today, Tuesday, August 26, the seasonal drink returns to the menu. Additionally, Starbucks announced a new fall lineup. On the menu, find Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, as well as returning favorites such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte. The new Italian Sausage Egg Bites and returning Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Raccoon Cake Pop are on the menu for the fall season.

For two decades, the coffee spot has been serving pumpkin spice lattes made with real pumpkin, according to the company. Here’s what we know about the new drink, Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. It combines three shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of pecan, rich brown butter, and holiday baking spices, along with steamed oat milk. It is then sprinkled with a pecan crunch topping and served hot in an 8-ounce cup.

If you are planning a trip this fall to visit a Starbucks Reserve location. They will also be launching new fall flavors. Starting on August 26, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and stores in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle will offer a delicious lineup of new and returning beverages and food, from the Starbucks Reserve® Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew to the new Tiramisu Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan, and Pumpkin S’mores Tart.

