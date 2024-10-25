Starbucks Launches New Wicked-Themed Beverages

Starbucks fans and Ozians are in for a fantastical experience, as Starbucks is partnering with Universal Pictures to celebrate the new cinematic event, Wicked. Through this partnership, the film’s themes of connection, belonging and joy come to life through exclusive Starbucks beverages and merchandise.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Starbucks customers in the U.S., Canada and select international markets can experience the magic of the collaboration inspired by Oz and its beloved characters and places, including the Emerald City. With new beverages, merchandise and more, Starbucks and Wicked fans have much to look forward to, because of course, pink goes good with green.

Wicked, arriving in theaters this holiday season, on November 22, is the untold story of the witches of Oz. The film centers on Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege, who has yet to discover her true heart. As they forge an unlikely friendship, their extraordinary adventures will see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wickedly Delicious Drinks

Flying into Starbucks stores for a limited time are two new handcrafted beverages inspired by Oz’s iconic duo, Glinda and Elphaba.

Glinda’s Pink Potion

This fantabulous creation features a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage hand-shaken with creamy coconut milk, ice and a scoop of real, freeze-dried dragonfruit. Topped with silky-smooth nondairy strawberry cold foam, the drink is finished with an Oz-dusting of magic (colorful candy sprinkles).

Elphaba’s Cold Brew

This thrillifying creation features Starbucks Cold Brew, a custom blend of beans grown to steep long and cold, handcrafted in small batches daily, for a super-smooth flavor. The Cold Brew is sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with silky-smooth nondairy matcha cold foam and colorful green candy sprinkles for an Oz-dusting of magic.

For Your Dearest & Darlingest

In addition to the beverages, starting October 22, cutomers can also get Wicked-inspired Starbucks Cards. And, starting November 7, look to the Western Sky for new Wicked-inspired drinkware in select Starbucks stores. With Starbucks Cards straight from Oz and a variety of tumblers and cold cups glistening in vibrant shades of green, pink and gold to choose from, Starbucks and Wicked fans will be ready to defy gravity.

Starbucks Wicked-inspired beverages and merchandise are available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Universal Pictures’ Wicked arrives in theaters November 22, 2024.

Source: Starbucks

