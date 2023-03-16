Starbucks Introduces New Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew offers flavors of cinnamon and caramel that are swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew then topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew is slow-steeped and infused with nitrogen when it’s poured, creating a velvety, smooth coffee that is topped with a gorgeous cascade of cold foam. Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is joining Starbucks menu year-round, giving cold coffee fans a delicious new Nitro Cold Brew to enjoy all year long.

“Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip,” said Erin Marinan, Starbucks beverage developer. “This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor.”