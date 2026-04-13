Stamkos Scores 40th as Predators Hold Off Wild 2-1 at Bridgestone

April 11, 2026 — The Nashville Predators closed out the home portion of their regular season with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena, keeping their playoff hopes alive in front of 17,761 fans.

Game Summary

Steven Stamkos opened the scoring midway through the first period, tipping home his 40th goal of the season on a setup from Luke Evangelista and Ryan O’Reilly. Matthew Wood doubled the lead in the second with his 17th of the year — a game-winner assisted by Stamkos and Nicklaus Perbix. Minnesota’s Michael McCarron trimmed it to 2-1 in the third, but Nashville held on for the regulation win.

Goaltending

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Justus Annunen (NSH) W 1 22 21 .955 0 60:00 Jesper Wallstedt (MIN) L 2 22 20 .909 0 57:06

Annunen was the difference, stopping 21 of 22 shots for a .955 save percentage in a complete 60-minute effort. Wallstedt was solid in a losing cause, but Nashville’s two-goal cushion proved sufficient.

Special Teams and Possession

Nashville went 0-for-2 on the power play while Minnesota finished 0-for-3, making it a clean five-on-five result. The Wild held a slight possession edge at 56.0% Corsi, but Annunen’s goaltending negated any territorial advantage Minnesota generated.

Point Scorers

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Steven Stamkos (NSH) 1 1 2 +2 3 EV/A 21:33 Matthew Wood (NSH) 1 0 1 +1 2 EV/GW 10:27 Luke Evangelista (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 2 EV 17:08 Ryan O’Reilly (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 1 EV 21:35 Nicklaus Perbix (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 1 EV 15:08 Jonas Brodin (MIN) 0 1 1 +1 2 EV 18:50 Michael McCarron (MIN) 1 0 1 +1 3 EV 12:07

Stamkos was Nashville’s offensive engine with a goal and an assist, while Wood’s game-winner — his 17th of the season — came in just 10:27 of ice time. Evangelista, O’Reilly, and Perbix each chipped in helpers as Nashville spread the production evenly across the lineup.

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