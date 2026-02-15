Staind Heads to FirstBank Amphitheater

Multi-platinum rock band Staind announced their highly anticipated Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the groundbreaking album that cemented their place in rock history. The 25 date trek will feature Seether as direct support, with special guests Hoobastank and Hinder as openers, bringing together four defining forces of modern rock for one massive run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off in September and make a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 29th.

Formed in 1995, Staind recorded and released eight studio albums, with their most notable being in 2001 with Break The Cycle, an RIAA certified 5 times platinum album that produced a top-five Billboard Hot 100 with their massive hit “It’s Been Awhile.”

Staind founding member, Aaron Lewis, shared, “25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special. I’m looking forward to going out with these guys. It’s like one big family reunion!”

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com. Additional information about the tour, additional dates and information about the band can be found on staindofficial.com.

