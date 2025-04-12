St. Jude Rock N Roll Running Series Announces Musical Lineup

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll® Running Series Nashville event, celebrating 25 Years Running this year, announced all the musical guests for the upcoming 2025 race week festivities. The music, from the Health & Fitness Expo, along the course, and to the finish line at Nissan Stadium, will showcase all forms of music for the participants, guests, and spectators to celebrate race week in Music City. The Nashville event is on April 26-27, with registration still available.

More music and running are woven throughout the fabric of St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville as the event will showcase some of the finest singer/songwriters throughout the race weekend. Last month, The Eaglemaniacs were confirmed as the 2025 First Horizon Bank Encore Entertainment for the post-race concert on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the finish line stage, which will be located near the river on Victory Way outside of Nissan Stadium.

In addition, Landon Parker will add his country talents as a featured artist to the post-race festivities. Parker and his band will perform 8:45-10:45 a.m. and 12:45-2:00 p.m. Cooper Ramsey will sing the National Anthem at both start lines on race day, with the 5K/10K at 6:25 a.m. and the marathon and half marathon at 7:15 a.m.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville Expo will be held at the Music City Convention Center located at 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn. 37203.

Each day at the Expo will include special performances by Music City’s most impressive talents such as Jillian Cardarelli, Lance Carpenter, Golden West, John Haywood, Tina Parol, Greg Pratt and Colby Lee Swift, along with line dancing instruction by Taylor and Brittany Winston, at the free and open-to-the-public Health & Fitness Expo on Thursday, April 24 and Friday, April 25, 2025.

The 2025 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event will take place on April 26-27, combining live music and entertainment with scenic routes that highlight Nashville’s historic and natural beauty. Nashville has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to show a good time. Participants will experience everything Music City offers, including a legendary running tour of Nashville’s most famous locations such as Lower Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch, 12 South, Nissan Stadium, and much more.

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville event offers distances for everyone, including 1-Mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon, plus a Doggie Dash and KiDS ROCK® event. Registration for the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville is open at www.runrocknroll.com/nashville-register.

2025 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Schedule

Thursday, April 24th – Health & Fitness Expo at Music City Convention Center

12:00pm – 2:00pm | Jillian Cardarelli

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Greg Pratt

4:00pm – 5:00pm | Nashville Line Dancing with Taylor & Brittany Winston

5:00pm – 7:00pm | Tina Parol

Friday, April 25th – Health & Fitness Expo at Music City Convention Center

10:00am – 12:00pm | Golden West

12:00pm – 2:00pm | John Haywood

2:00pm – 4:00pm | Colby Lee Swift

4:00pm – 5:00pm | Nashville Line Dancing with Taylor & Brittany Winston

5:00pm – 7:00pm | Lance Carpenter

Saturday, April 26th – Finish Line Stage at Nissan Stadium

8:45am – 10:45am and 12:45pm – 2:00pm | Landon Parker

11:00am – 12:30pm | Eaglemaniacs

Special Performance by Cooper Ramsey of the National Anthem on the Start Lines of the 5K / 10K at 6:30am and Marathon / Half at 7:20am on Saturday, April 26th

Bands On The Course

August Christopher – Music Row Roundabout

Trio San Rafael -17th Ave S & Wedgewood

Nightingale – Belmont/Primrose (Christ The King)

Black Hole Sons – Clifton/Battlefield, Before Granny White Pike Parking Lot

The Little Uglies – 16th Ave S & Wedgewood Ave Belmont Church

Belmont Church Praise Band – Belmont Church

Aching Back Sunday – Capitol View on Nelson Merry St.

Velvet Dogs – Sounds Right Field Entrance

DJ Kyle Baines – Jefferson between 6th & 7th Grass Median

Rusty Shipp – 3rd Ave North Steps

Rewind – Stadium Parking Lot E in the Corner by Woodland

Jake Sheppard Band – St. Ann’s Episcopal Church

Eric Lives Here – Woodland St and South 10th near Asphalt Beach

Vinyl Four – Russell and South 7th on Grass

DJ Stray Dog – South 5th and Davidson

Second Sunset – Davidson St by the boulders

Rayla Ray Band – Shelby Park – Davidson St & Shelby View Drive

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email