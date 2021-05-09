The public is invited to Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda Exhibit featuring works by artists from St. Clair Street Senior Center now through Thursday, June 24. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.

“We are so proud of the seniors here at St. Clair. The artists have kept their minds and hands busy painting and creating during this last year,” said Kathy Herod, Program Coordinator at St. Clair Street Senior Center. “We are excited to show off the talents of our seniors.”

A virtual tour will be broadcast June 11 on the City of Murfreesboro YouTube channel as well as the Cultural Arts Facebook page (@CulturalArtsMurfreesboro).

Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has helped seniors live an active and independent lifestyle that includes immersion in the fine arts.

For more information about the St Clair Street Senior Center exhibit, contact Lisa Browning, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation program coordinator at 615-801-2467 or [email protected]

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing vibrant public spaces and inclusive programs delivered with visionary leadership and caring staff that engage the individual and strengthen the quality of life of our community.