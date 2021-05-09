St. Clair Street Senior Center Art Exhibit

The public is invited to Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda Exhibit featuring works by artists from St. Clair Street Senior Center now through Thursday, June 24. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free.

“We are so proud of the seniors here at St. Clair. The artists have kept their minds and hands busy painting and creating during this last year,” said Kathy Herod, Program Coordinator at St. Clair Street Senior Center. “We are excited to show off the talents of our seniors.”

A virtual tour will be broadcast June 11 on the City of Murfreesboro YouTube channel as well as the Cultural Arts Facebook page (@CulturalArtsMurfreesboro).

Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has helped seniors live an active and independent lifestyle that includes immersion in the fine arts.

For more information about the St Clair Street Senior Center exhibit, contact Lisa Browning, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation program coordinator at 615-801-2467 or [email protected]

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to providing vibrant public spaces and inclusive programs delivered with visionary leadership and caring staff that engage the individual and strengthen the quality of life of our community.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here