SRO Pickleball Tournament Raises Money for Back-to-school Clothes

Pickleball players performed competitively in the SRO’s first Pickleball Tournament Saturday at ’Boro Pickleball in Murfreesboro.

Some players were experienced while other players joined to learn a new sport, said SRO Sam Trubee who organized the tournament.

“Anybody who hasn’t played before gained a huge interest in the sport and want to continue,” Trubee said. “It was a bigger turnout than we could have hoped for in our first tournament.”

SROs sponsored the tournament to raise funds for high school and middle school students who need help with back-to-school clothes, such as students who don’t have enough school clothes.

“This gives the students an opportunity to focus on school and not what they are wearing,” Trubee said, adding some students must wash the same clothes nightly because they don’t have enough clothes.

The tournament was a time to add action to what can be done to help students.

Trubee thanked sponsors, Hometown Pickleball for donating paddles for prizes and ’Boro Pickleball for hosting the tournament.

He thanked the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association for registrations and the Sheriff’s Cadets for setting up and operating the scores.

Players gave suggestions for an improved tournament.

“Their suggestions were definitely heard and we hope to have a bigger support system next year,” Trubee said.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email