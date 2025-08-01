SRO Golf Tournament to Help Special Needs Students

Golfers playing in the SRO’s 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament may choose between a morning and afternoon shotgun starts to tee off Saturday, Sept. 27 at the Old Fort Golf Course.

The first shotgun will tee off at 7:45 a.m. and the second shotgun tee off will be at 1:45 p.m., said SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox, who coordinates the event. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to accommodate all players.

“Because this is the fifth year anniversary, we have new things like the lunch where there will be smoked wings, smoked ribs and smoked Boston pork shoulders,” Cox said.

One hundred percent of the profits will be used for a Fun Fair for special needs students in Rutherford County Schools.

“Please support the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s SRO Division to give back to the kids in the Rutherford County Schools,” Cox said.

Tee teams and spots will be reserved by payments in advance.

Morning slots will fill up quickly so golfers who want to play in the morning need to register and send in their payments soon.

Cost is $400 per four-person team including cart, lunch, range balls and fellowship.

Prizes will be given in both the morning and afternoon competition for first and second place, an on course contest, longest drive and closest to the pin.

Sponsorships are also being accepted.

· Corporate sponsorships for $1,000 includes team special recognition radio blast and Mulligan package.

· Gold sponsorship for $500 includes team special recognition.

· Personal donations of any amount.

· Hole sponsorship for $125 with a sign with the company or individual name posted on a tee box on the course.

Registration and sponsorship checks should be made payable to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association (RCSCAAA) and sent to Sgt. Dustin Cox, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 940 New Salem Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 with SRO in the memo line.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email