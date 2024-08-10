Squirrel White Recognized On Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday that Tennessee junior wide receiver Squirrel White was tabbed to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, which annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

White is one of 49 players on the preseason watch list and one of eight players from the Southeastern Conference. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The speedy wideout from Birmingham, Alabama, enters his third season at Tennessee after a productive sophomore campaign for the Vols last fall. White started all 13 games in 2023 and led the Big Orange with 67 catches for 803 yards as he developed into one of the SEC’s best slot receivers. His 67 receptions ranked fifth in the league and tied for the seventh-most in UT single-season history.

Known for his explosive playmaking ability and elusiveness, White has been clocked at 23.4 miles per hour on the Catapult GPS system. He has produced 10 catches of 30-plus yards, nine catches and 40-plus yards, six catches of 50-plus yards and three catches of 60-plus yards over the course of his college career.

The Biletnikoff Award semifinalists, finalists and recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Semifinalists will be unveiled Nov. 18 before three finalists are announced on Nov. 26.

The 2024 Biletnikoff Award winner will be revealed on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12, and the trophy will be presented at The Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

A complete list of Tennessee’s preseason honors can be found below.

2024 Tennessee Football Preseason Honors

Head Coach Josh Heupel

Dodd Trophy Watch List

John Campbell Jr., OL, R-Sr.

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Bryson Eason, DL, R-Sr.

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Nico Iamaleava, QB, R-Fr.

Maxwell Award Watch List

Lance Heard, OL, So.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Cooper Mays, C, Sr.

Outland Trophy Watch List

First-Team All-American (Walter Camp)

First-Team All-SEC (Media)

Second-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Bru McCoy, WR, R-Sr.

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

AFCA Good Works Team Nominee

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Sr.

Third-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

James Pearce Jr., DE, Jr.

Walter Camp Award Watch List

Lott Trophy Watch List

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

First-Team All-American (Athlon, Phil Steele, Walter Camp)

First-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Media, Phil Steele, Walter Camp)

Keenan Pili, LB, Sr.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Jackson Ross, P, So.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Dylan Sampson, RB, Jr.

Doak Walker Award Watch List

Third-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Javontez Spraggins, OL, Sr.

Third-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Omari Thomas, DL, Sr.

Fourth-Team All-SEC (Athlon)

Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

Squirrel White, WR, Jr.

Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Third-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Source: UT Sports

