Spring Style Trends

It’s officially spring, so it’s time to refresh your look! With warmer days come new trends for your hair and nails.
A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa can help you get spring ready in one place! You can book back-to-back services in one day and come out looking refreshed and ready for the season.
Not sure where to start? Check out some of the new hair and nail trends for spring so you can look into what works best for you.
1Chin-Length Bob
A popular cut popping up this spring is a chin-length bob. Celebrities of all ages have been spotted with this chic haircut, so we can expect to see a lot more of it this spring. You can style it straight and sleek or add some texture and go for a shaggier look.
2Side Part
While the middle part has been in for a while, this spring you’re going to start to see the side part making a reappearance. The side part was spotted many times on the runway for spring fashion and will be growing in popularity throughout the season. Next time you come in for a cut, play around with your part and see if a side part works when styling your hair!
3Wispy Bangs
If you’re not ready to commit to a big chop to your hair, try wispy bangs to give yourself a fresh look for the new season. You can opt for many different styles depending on your preference and what works with your face. If you want a bolder look, try wispy bangs straight across your face. If you’re more hesitant and want to try something a bit more subtle, give curtain bangs a try. They’re a little bit longer and don’t sit in the middle of your face. You can always cut them shorter later on if you change your mind.
4Blonde
If you’re looking for a color change this spring, blonde is back in season. In 2023, you are going to see warmer, buttery tones of blonde become very popular. Rather than a platinum blonde, try out a more natural-looking blonde this spring when you go in for your next color session.
5Natural Nails
With a natural look becoming more popular with makeup and hair, it’s also becoming popular with nail polish. Neutral tones like clear, nude, or pink provide enough color to make your nails look put together and polished but still keep them natural and don’t draw attention to themselves.
Along with a more natural color for your nails comes a more natural look for them as well. The popularity of acrylic nails is declining and people are starting to grow out their natural nails and keep them healthy. The natural color allows your nails to have a healthy look and keeps them simple.
6Monochromatic
While nail art is fun, a monochromatic look is simple and can still look unique with fun colors for the season. For spring, light purples and greens will be perfect. Other than natural colors, black, red, and white are classic and look good year-round.
