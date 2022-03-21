Spring-like temperatures will remain with Middle Tennesseans and winds will pick up this evening. Expect rains to move in sometime tomorrow with some localized flooding possible through Wednesday as a cold front moves in. We will have more info in our morning forecast.
As for the rest of the day today and this evening…ENJOY!
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20mph