Spring Hill resident, Matt Rogers has been selected as the new public address announcer for the Tennessee Titans.

Over 200 candidates applied for the job and it came down to six finalists. Rogers won after a fan vote online and input from Titans leadership, explains Tennesseetitans.com.

Via Twitter, Titans stated, “The search is over! Congrats Matt Rogers”

The search is over! Congrats, @MattRogersUSA! The Search for the Titans PA Announcer 🎙 Episode 5 pic.twitter.com/TJ3S4JqCDg — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 28, 2021

“I am so pumped,” Rogers said to TennesseeTitans.com. “I couldn’t be happier. I am excited to represent the team, represent the state. And I promise you: I am going to bring it.”

Rogers is a season ticket holder and his dedication to the Titans began when he was seven years old.

A former football player, Rogers played for the University of Washington as a defensive lineman, he’s a sports broadcaster for Turner Sports, hosted “Really Big Things” on Discovery Channel and he also served as the host for Lifetime’s “Coming Home.”

In addition, he was a finalist on Season 3 of American Idol, appeared on the Price is Right, and is currently hosting a reality show “Summer Camp” on USA Network.

TennesseeTitans.com states Rogers will be replacing Duke Donegan who has been the public announcer since 1998 working the first Tennessee Oilers game during the 1998 season at Vanderbilt. Donegan was the voice Titans fans heard every game since games began at Nissan Stadium until Donegan retired at the end of 2020.