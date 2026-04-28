Spring eWaste Event Returns, Offers Responsible Electronics Disposal Option

Let’s face it, sometimes we hang on to items a little too long. Maybe out of sentiment. Or maybe just because there doesn’t seem to be an easy solution. Well, for those old televisions, outdated computers, and other unused electronics gathering dust, the City of La Vergne, Vice Mayor Steve Noe, and City eWaste have teamed up to provide a one-day solution once again.

The spring eWaste Drop-Off Event will take place Saturday, May 2, from 7 a.m. to noon at the La Vergne Fifty Forward Senior Center, 337 Stones River Road. The free event at Fifty Forward La Vergne Senior Center event gives residents a safe and responsible way to dispose of unwanted electronics while keeping them out of landfills. There is no cost to dispose of items; however, donations are accepted. Proceeds benefit the La Vergne Fifty Forward Senior Center.

Electronic waste contains valuable materials, including metals, plastics, and rare earth elements, that can be recovered through proper recycling. Keeping these items out of landfills helps conserve resources and supports more sustainable disposal practices.

The e-waste is collected by City eWaste. Based in Franklin TN, City eWaste makes electronics recycling simple for households and businesses with convenient drop-offs, pickups, and municipal partnerships. All items dropped off at the event are processed for recycling or reuse whenever possible.

Accepted items include:

Televisions

Computers and laptops

Printers

Tablets, hard drives, and phones

Video game systems

Small household appliances

Cords and accessories

Residents who have been holding onto outdated or broken electronics are encouraged to take advantage of the event to clear out any old, unused, or unwanted electronics — anything with a battery or a cord — responsibly.

“Last year, La Vergne residents showed up in a big way, recycling 18,000 pounds of eWaste in a single morning, the biggest community turnout we’ve ever seen,” said Matthew Rogers, CEO of City eWaste. “That kind of momentum is exactly what we set out to build when we partnered with the City of La Vergne. This event proves that when responsible recycling is made accessible, secure, and community-driven, people show up. We can’t wait to see what La Vergne does this year.”

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