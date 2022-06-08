From A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

Sometimes dad talks a big game and says he doesn’t want anything for Father’s Day, but deep down we know he would love the effort put in to make him feel special on a day that acknowledges all our dads do for us each and every year. We also have an inclination to believe he would love and appreciate a day of relaxation and self-care that so few of men make the time for. Here are just a few ways A Moment’s Peace can help dad relax, indulge in self-care and be renewed.

A European Facial

A man’s skin can suffer from the harshness of weather, irritation from razor burn and even acne from stress. A European Facial is a great way to soothe all of those ailments through a customized skin analysis and facial treatment. Not only will dad get what his skin but he will also be able to relax with a facial massage during this one hour service.

A Sports Massage

A Sports Massage is a massage tailored to optomize muscles sore from training and recovery time. This is perfect for the active dad who needs to rest and restore after physical activity.

Mani-Pedi

We often think of mani-pedis as a relaxing moment for women with the benefit of a nail color change, which is true; however, we frequently don’t realize the benefit of a mani-pedi for men. Manicures and pedicures promote healthy hands and feet through exolifation, cuticle care and presenting a well-groomed appearance. Not to mention the massage time feel amazing.

The Gentleman’s Day of Peace Package

Spoil dad for hours on end with our Gentleman’s Day of Peace Package. This package includes a European Facial (or you can upgrade to a Platinum Hydrafacial), a one-hour rejuvenating Swedish Massage and an Express Mani-Pedi. Of course, add-ons are always available to make dad’s time extra special.

Show dad how much you love and appreciate him for all he does by gifting him relaxation and self-care. If you have any questions about any of the services we offer, you may contact our gift concierge. Go online or stop in-store today to give dad the gift of peace this Father’s Day.

A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067.