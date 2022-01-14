Spirit Airlines has announced new service from Nashville International Airport® to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The daily service begins May 11, 2022.

“This is great news for Middle Tennessee, as it offers another opportunity to travel to what’s often referred to as the ‘City of Brotherly Love’,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “We welcome this new service from our partners at Spirit Airlines and embrace another sign of air travel on the rise.”

