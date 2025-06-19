Spice Up Your Weekend Brunch at Hattie B’s in The Factory at Franklin

Weekends in Franklin just got a whole lot hotter! Hattie B’s Hot Chicken at The Factory is turning up the heat with a brunch menu that’s bold, flavorful, and unmistakably Southern. Whether you’re a fan of fiery fried chicken or crave comforting classics, Hattie B’s has your weekend brunch covered.​

Served Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s the only Hattie B’s location dishing out this exclusive morning menu. It’s time to set your alarms and come hungry to Hattie B’s at The Factory.

Southern Brunch with a Kick

At Hattie B’s, brunch is an unforgettable experience. Here are some standout dishes that are sure to tantalize your taste buds:

Ultimate Hot Chicken Biscuit : A towering creation featuring a fried or grilled chicken breast, double-smoked bacon, fried egg, and American cheese, all nestled in a fluffy buttermilk biscuit. ​

Hot Chicken & Waffle Stack : Two sugar-dusted Belgian-style waffles paired with two fried or grilled chicken breasts, served with syrup and whipped butter. ​

Pimento Cheese & Hot Chicken Biscuit : A fried or grilled chicken breast topped with house-made bacon-laced pimento cheese, sandwiched in a warm biscuit. ​

Hot Chicken Biscuit : A classic choice featuring a fried or grilled chicken breast in a tender biscuit, customizable with your preferred heat level.

Complement your main course with delectable sides like:

Bacon Cheddar Grits : Creamy grits infused with smoky bacon and sharp cheddar, offering a rich and savory bite. ​

Hash Brown Tots : Crispy, golden tots served with a side of Drinking Buddy Beer Cheese.

Brunch Beverages to Toast the Weekend

No brunch is complete without the perfect beverage. Hattie B’s offers a selection of drinks to complement your meal:

Frothy Monkey Coffee : Brute Dark Roast or Brunch Light Roast from the beloved Franklin-based roaster, perfect for kick-starting your morning.

Frothy Monkey Cold Brew : A refreshing option for those who prefer their caffeine chilled.

For those looking to indulge:

Hot Chx Bloody Mary : A savory cocktail with a unique twist, offering a tangy kick to your brunch. ​

Mimosa Rocks : A refreshing blend of sparkling wine and orange juice, served over ice.

Pain Killer : A tropical concoction that brings a taste of the islands to Franklin. ​

Shack Water : Hattie B’s take on Ranch Water, featuring gin, grapefruit, and bubbles.

The Factory at Franklin: A Perfect Brunch Destination

Located in the heart of Franklin, The Factory offers a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere that perfectly complements Hattie B’s lively brunch. After enjoying a hearty meal, take a leisurely stroll through the historic space, exploring local shops, art galleries, and live entertainment. It’s more than just a meal—it’s a weekend experience.​

Join Us for Weekend Brunch

Make Hattie B’s at The Factory your go-to spot for weekend brunch. Gather your friends and family, and dive into a menu bursting with flavor and Southern hospitality. With various heat levels and dishes to choose from, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

While brunch is only available at this location, there are five Hattie B’s restaurants across Nashville, so you can enjoy their famous hot chicken no matter what part of town you call home. Explore the full menu here and check the hours at each location using the links below.

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

Nashville – BNA Airport

Near the Concourse C Entrance

