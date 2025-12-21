Spend NYE at These Places on Broadway

TC Restaurant Group, Music City’s leading force in dining and entertainment destinations, is gearing up for unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebrations inviting guests to countdown to midnight at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar, Posty’s, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Luke’s 32 Bridge and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Tickets are on sale now for the exclusive New Year’s Eve celebrations featuring live music and parties that won’t stop once the ball drops. Tickets will be required for entry to all destinations as noted and can be purchased on the venue’s websites.

New Year’s Eve at Morgan Wallen’s This Bar features full venue access including the Club and Rooftop levels with live entertainment from 7 p.m. until close, and a complimentary buffet available in the dining room. Tickets can be purchased here. VIP tables can be purchased here.

New Year’s Eve at Posty’s will feature full venue access including the main floor and rooftop levels, with live entertainment from 7 p.m. to close. Tickets can be purchased here. VIP tables can be purchased here.

New Year’s Eve at Luke’s 32 Bridge features access to the Main Floor and Mezzanine levels with live music from 7 p.m. to close. Food will be available for purchase on the Mezzanine Dining level until 11 p.m. Rooftop access will be available via a separate ticket. All tickets can be purchased here. VIP tables can be purchased here.

New Year’s Eve at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar includes access to the Main Floor with live music until close. Rooftop tickets will be available for purchase separately. All tickets can be purchased here. VIP tables can be purchased here.

About TC Restaurant Group

TC Restaurant Group serves as the trusted operator and partner to multiple entertainment and dining venues in Downtown Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Concepts include Posty’s, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up, Bayou Keys, and more.

