Spend an Evening with Sally Jones Lloyd at the Franklin Theatre

Spend an Evening with Sally Jones Lloyd at the Franklin Theatre

photo from Franklin Theatre

Join beloved storyteller Sally Lloyd-Jones for the release of her new book Jesus: Our True Friend on April 24 at 7pm at the Franklin Theatre. She will be joined by acclaimed singer/songwriter Jon Guerra for an evening filled with stories and songs at the Franklin Theatre. Perfect for families and fans of Sally’s beloved books, this event promises a truly lovely and deeply moving evening in Franklin.

Tickets are $30 each and include one copy of the book Jesus: Our True Friend. VIP Tickets are $89 each and include on copy of the book, reserved front row seating, and a special signing event at Landmark Booksellers before the event.

Children under 2 do not require a ticket if they are able to sit on a ticketholder’s lap.

Find tickets here. 

