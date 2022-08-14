Special Olympics Tennessee to Host Middle Tennessee Golf Regional in Murfreesboro

Thirty athletes from Special Olympics Tennessee are set to participate in the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional this Monday, August 15 at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A select number of athletes will participate in skills only, while others will compete as individuals and others with a Unified Partner. Some will play nine holes and others will play all 18 holes. To qualify to play 18 holes, an athlete must shoot under 120. This regional event is a lead up to the State Golf Tournament that will take place Monday, September 19.

WHEN: Monday, August 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

WHERE: Old Fort Golf Club – 1028 Golf Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

About Special Olympics Tennessee

Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) is a state chapter of Special Olympics North America, a part of Special Olympics International. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. SOTN offers 17 Olympic-style sports and is composed of 36 areas covering the entire state with volunteer leaders managing activities in those districts. Its state office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

Special Olympics Tennessee is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization supported by private donations from individuals, corporations and organizations throughout the state. Special Olympics is “the most credible charity in America” according to a survey in the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Learn more about Special Olympics Tennessee.