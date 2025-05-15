Special Olympics Summer Games to Take Place this Weekend in Nashville

Special Olympics Tennessee will host its annual State Summer Games, presented by Wellpoint Tennessee, this weekend in Nashville. The event will feature over 1,200 athletes, Unified partners, and coaches from all three regions of the state, as well as more than 1,000 volunteers dedicating their time to support the athletes. Events will be held at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy and Centennial Sportsplex.

Opening ceremonies will take place Friday, May 16, at 6:45 p.m. at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena where Nashville Soccer Club’s Taylor Washington, a Nashville SC Ambassador to Special Olympics, will provide the keynote address. Competitions will be held on May 17 and 18, beginning at 8:00 a.m., with athletics (track & field), bocce, pickleball, powerlifting and volleyball being held at Lipscomb University and Lipscomb Academy. The swimming competition will take place on May 17 at the Centennial Sportsplex.

The entire event will kick off with a Law Enforcement Torch Run featuring participants from multiple agencies running the Flame of Hope down Broadway on Friday afternoon.

Learn more at https://www.specialolympicstn.org/sports/state-games/summer-games.

