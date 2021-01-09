Murfreesboro, TN, 1/6/2021 — Leaders in development at Special Kids Therapy & Nursing Center in Murfreesboro, TN are proud to announce that through the help of donors and supporters more than $500,000 was raised to benefit local families through the 2020 Hope Drive.

After kicking off in October, the year-end campaign reached its original goal of $400,000 in the early days of December. The fundraiser came to life through the outstanding generosity of John D. Floyd. Floyd, a long-time supporter of Special Kids, promised a matching $200,000 donation before the 2020 Hope Drive officially began. The amount raised, well surpassing past Hope Drive totals, will make a tremendous impact in helping Special Kids continue operations in light of the ongoing financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Kids Director of Development, Stephanie Folkmann, put it in her own words saying, “The success of the 2020 Hope Drive is a milestone that beautifully represents the faith the community around us has in the work that we’ve done and the work that we will be able to do thanks to their generosity. It’s wonderful to see our supporters embody our vision to ‘dream big’ and encourage us in that direction.”

Current donors to the mission of Special Kids have ongoing opportunities to give. The organization’s website lists several areas of need going into 2021 all with the focus on continuing a mission of caring for God’s children.