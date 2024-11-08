Space Heaters Sold on Amazon, TikTok Shop Recalled

GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters were recalled after reportedly overheating, posing fire and burn hazards. Testing determined the smart electric space heaters do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard,

This recall involves GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters with Model Numbers H7130 (including the H7130101 variation), H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135. “GoveeLife” or “Govee” is printed on the front or side of each unit. The space heaters were sold in black and white and measure from 9 inches to 26 inches in height, depending on the model. The model number is located on the manufacturer’s label on the underside of each unit. They were sold online at Amazon.com, the Govee Home App and TikTok Shop from September 2021 through September 2024 for between $30 and $150.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric space heaters and contact the brands for a refund. Unplug the electric space heater, cut the power cord, and send an image of the destroyed electric space heater, the manufacturer’s label and SN Code on the bottom or side of the unit to GoveeLife or Govee through the link

Consumers who do not have the original order number will receive a refund ranging from $31.80 to $106.63, depending on the model purchased. For consumers who do have the original order number, they will receive a full refund of the purchase price. Consumers can find the order number in their purchase records on online sales channels. They can also contact [email protected] if they have problems finding the order number.

The firms have received 113 reports of overheating, including seven reports of fires and one report of a minor burn injury.

For more, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2025/GoveeLife-and-Govee-Smart-Electric-Space-Heaters-Recalled-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Imported-by-Govee

